Overnight shooting in St. Paul prompts homicide investigation

- One person died in an overnight shooting in St. Paul, with police searching Sunday for the man responsible, according to a release.

The killing is the city's 12th homicide in 2017.

After attempting to render aid at the scene on the 800 block of Rice Street, paramedics pronounced the victim dead around 1:40 a.m.

St. Paul Police urge anyone with information about the incident to call the Homicide Unit at 651-266-5650.