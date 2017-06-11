Overnight shooting in St. Paul prompts homicide investigation
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KMSP) - One person died in an overnight shooting in St. Paul, with police searching Sunday for the man responsible, according to a release.
The killing is the city's 12th homicide in 2017.
After attempting to render aid at the scene on the 800 block of Rice Street, paramedics pronounced the victim dead around 1:40 a.m.
St. Paul Police urge anyone with information about the incident to call the Homicide Unit at 651-266-5650.