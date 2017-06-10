Car strikes pedestrians outside Amsterdam station, 8 injured

- Amsterdam police said there was "no indication whatsoever" that a car incident around the main train station which injured eight people was an extremist attack.

A car struck pedestrians outside Amsterdam's main railway station, and six of the eight had to be hospitalized, with two of them seriously injured, police spokeswoman Marjolein Koek said.

"There is no indication whatsoever that this is a terrorist attack," Koek added.

Police said that the driver was parked in a place where he wasn't allowed to stop and drove off when approached by police and ran into a wall. Two of the injured were hospitalized and three others were treated at the scene.

Police also said that the car was searched and that the driver was questioned. No further details were immediately provided.

The incident received immediate widespread attention after several extremist attacks in Europe over the past year involving vehicles, including one in London last week.

The first images from the Amsterdam incident area showed a major police presence around the railway station with first aid responders treating one person. A black car was shown to be slightly damaged against a low retaining wall close to the station.