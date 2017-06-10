MISSING: 20-year-old Minnetonka man with autism

- Minnetonka Police and Fire is asking for help to locate a missing person: Pharon Davidson, 20-year-old black male.

Davidson has autism, and does not speak, but does know his name.

He is 5'8, and weighs approximately 130 lbs. He was last seen wearing a navy blue button-up short-sleeve shirt, tan Army fatigue shorts and white Nike shoes.

Davidson was last seen near Cedar Lake Road and Marcy Lane.

If you have any information, please call 952-939-8500 or 911.