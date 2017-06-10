PHOTOS: Severe thunderstorm damage in Cass County

-

Severe thunderstorms pushed out of Northeast North Dakota and Northwest Minnesota Saturday morning, and were intense when they arrived in Cass County.

Between 2:15 and 2:30 a.m., there were reports of strong winds, which knocked down trees on the north and east side of Leech Lake. Golf ball sized hail was reported in Walker, Minn.

The National Weather Service issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for the area from 2:08 to 3:34 a.m.

Several pictures of the damage were sent in to us by a viewer, showing the extent of damage straight-line winds can cause.