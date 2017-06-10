Vice President Pence visits Wisconsin, President Trump to follow

- Vice President Pence arrived in Wisconsin on Saturday to discuss health care.

After attending what’s being called a “listening session,” Pence gave a speech promising that help is on the way for replacing the Affordable Care Act.

Pence says President Trump believes in state-based solutions and not mandated federal policy.

The president will travel to Wisconsin on Tuesday for a fundraiser for Governor Scott Walker. For now, the location is being kept under wraps.

Getting in the door will cost a thousand dollars, and according to the Associated Press, getting a photo with the president and the governor will cost ten thousand dollars.

The president will also reportedly visit a technical college in Waukesha.