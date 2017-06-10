Remembering Adam West

- One of Hollywood’s most beloved caped crusaders died on Saturday. “Batman” star Adam West passed away at 88 years old.

West played Batman in the 1960’s TV series died after a short battle with Leukemia.

Though the actor often said he felt he was typecast as Batman, he was pleased he helped lift the character to new heights of popularity.

In his later years, he also starred as Mayor Adam West on the animated show “Family Guy.”

During Fox 9’s 5p.m. newscast on Saturday, anchor Tim Blotz remembered the chance he had to work with West one-on-one.