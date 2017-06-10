AMBER Alert issued for 8-year-old boy in Wisconsin

Jaiden Hunt, last seen wearing a white tank top and silver or white shorts.

- An AMBER Alert was issued in Wisconsin on Saturday, around 1 p.m., reporting a missing 8-year-old boy from Knowlton, Wis.

Jaiden Hunt was last seen in Knowlton, and is believed to be with his father, Jamie Hunt. Hunt is believed to be armed.

Jaiden and Hunt are believed to be in a purple 2004 Chrysler Town and Country van with Wisconsin plates. The license plate number is 139 YNU.

Jaiden is white with brown hair and blue eyes. He is four feet tall, and was last seen wearing a white tank top, and silver or white shorts.

Hunt, 34, is white with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5'9, has a goatee and glasses.

If you have any information, please contact the Marathon County Sheriff's Office at (715) 261-1200.