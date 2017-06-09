Boater missing on Nokay Lake near Brainerd, Minn.

- The Crow Wing County sheriff’s office is searching for a missing boater on Nokay Lake east of Brainerd.

The sheriff’s office received two calls within five minutes of each other around 8 a.m. on Friday morning. The first call was for a welfare check on an employee who had not shown up for work for two days. Shortly after, the sheriff’s office received a call for a boat on Nokay Lake with no one in it.

The boat was registered to the same 54-year-old Brainerd man from the welfare check, according to Chief Deputy Dennis Lasher.

Lasher said the 54-year-old went fishing alone on Wednesday evening. Evidence suggests something happened that caused him to go into the water.

The sheriff’s office is concentrating their search on the east side of the lake near the main island, where the boat’s GPS suggested the man had been fishing on Wednesday.

The identity of the man has not been released, but his brother has been notified.

The sheriff’s office and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will continue searching until sunset on Friday. They will resume their search on Saturday morning.