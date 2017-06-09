'Fluffy' the dragon missing from Minneapolis' Lyndale neighborhood

- Fluffy the Dragon, a public art piece that has become a fixture in Minneapolis’ Lyndale neighborhood is now missing.

According to the Lyndale Neighborhood Association, Fluffy went missing from Painter Park on Lyndale Avenue on Thursday night. The sculpture was set to become a public art installation at the Metro Transit station on Nicollet Avenue.

“Lyndale’s favorite dragon” had most recently been set up on Lyndale Avenue during the Lyndale Open Streets event last Sunday.

The neighborhood association says it’s possible someone picked Fluffy up on the sidewalk and took her without knowing that the art piece was still in use.

Anyone who has seen Fluffy is asked to call or text the Lyndale Neighborhood Association at 612-423-9901.