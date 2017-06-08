89-year-old veteran gets honorary degree over seventy years later

- It's graduation season and sprinkled throughout all the ceremonies are some pretty special stories.



We found one at Belmont High.



This is 89-year-old Leo Chalukian. He attended Belmont back in 1945.



But he never finished because he decided to enlist in the navy and go to war where he planted land mines and became what's known as a tunnel rat.



Well, Thursday night Leo got an honorary degree over seventy years later.



By the way, he's had a great career in Hollywood.



Leo bought 'Ryder Sound Services' and is listed on credits on thousands of major movies.



He's also been President of 'The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.'

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.