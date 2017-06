- The Maplewood, Minn., Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old boy, who was last seen June 6, according to a release.

Jacob Lanoue of Maplewood is believed to be in need of his medications and may still be in the area, police said.

He is described as 6 foot 1 while weighing 180 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Lanoue's whereabouts is urged to call police immediately.