Body found in North Fork Crow River during search for missing teen

Posted: Jun 08 2017 09:25PM CDT

Updated: Jun 08 2017 10:06PM CDT

MIDDLEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KMSP) - Volunteers searching for a missing 18-year-old man found a body in the North Fork Crow River, according to the Wright County Sheriff's Office.

Officials responded to the call in Middleville Township around 5:30 p.m.

The group had been searching for Levi Wuollet who was last seen on Monday swimming in the river near the Keats Ave Bridge with family and friends. He went under and didn't resurface.

Deputies and firefighters from the Howard Lake Fire Department recovered the body from the water.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Officer will identify the body.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office has suspended its search.

 

