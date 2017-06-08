Prior Lake boat fire caught on video
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (KMSP) - A diner at a lakeside restaurant on Prior Lake caught harrowing video of a nearby boat that had caught fire, drifting toward shore Thursday evening, though the Scott County Sheriff's Department said nobody was injured in the incident.
Passengers on the vessel were able to evacuate and swim to a safe distance away before nearby boaters rescued them, officials said.
Authorities do not know the cause of the fire and the incident is still under investigation.