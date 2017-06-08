Two school buses involved in multi-vehicle crash in Minneapolis

- Minneapolis police are investigating a multiple vehicle crash involving two school buses, according to Minneapolis police. The crash happened at 3:25 p.m. at 24th St E and Bloomington Ave S.

One school bus ended up in the yard of a home and may have hit the gas meter. As a precaution, CenterPoint Energy arrived on scene to assess the damage.

A pickup truck also landed on top of another vehicle.

No one was injured in the crash. One bus driver reported having some chest pain. The buses didn't have any students on board.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.