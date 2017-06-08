MPD investigating suspcious death at Lyndale Ave. and Dunwoody Blvd.

- Minneapolis police are investigating a suspicious death near the intersection of Lyndale Avenue South and Dunwoody Boulevard.

Officers responded to report of an unresponsive man at 7:15 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating the death. The name of the victim and cause of death have not been released.

Anyone with information regarding the death is encouraged to text their tip to 847411 or call the MPD Tip Line at 612-692-8477.



