WANTED: Man struck woman with van in south Minneapolis alley

- Minneapolis police investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating Jeffrey Cruz, who is wanted in connection with a domestic assault in which a woman was struck by a car in a south Minneapolis alley.

On Tuesday, June 6, officers from the 3rd Precinct responded to an alley on the 3100 block of 23rd Avenue South and found a woman with “significant injuries” after being run over by a car.

Minneapolis police have released a photo of Cruz and the vehicle he was driving at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jeffrey Cruz or his vehicle is asked to call Sgt. Thomsen at 612-290-3724.