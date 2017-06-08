Minnesota State Parks offering free admission on Saturday

- Saturday is National Get Outdoors Day and to celebrate, all Minnesota State Parks will be free.

All 75 state parks and recreation areas are offering free admission on Saturday. Many have also planned special activities to introduce visitors to kayaking, fishing, camping and other outdoor pursuits.

National Get Outdoors Day was launched in 2008 to get more Americans outside and connect them to nature.

Most Minnesotans live within 30 miles of a state park, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. A full map of the state parks can be found here.