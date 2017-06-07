Fire causes 'significant damage' at Red Wing Solid Waste Campus

- A fire has significantly damaged the Red Wing Solid Waste facility, according to city officials.

Firefighters responded to the call of a fire inside the facility at about 7:45 p.m. The response grew with sixty fire fighters from four cities arriving at the scene.

No one was injured.

Garbage and recycling will be picked up at its normal times on Thursday.

Officials are asking people to stay away from the area, as it is still an active scene.