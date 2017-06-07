Woodbury School Board member and beloved principal found dead in area park

- Woodbury School Board member and Skyview Middle School Principal Joe Slavin passed away Wednesday morning in Carver Lake Park in Woodbury, according to officials from both schools.

Police reported Slavin was found near his vehicle around 8:30 a.m., according to a release. The cause of his death is still under investigation.

A Woodbury School Board member since 2015 and a teacher in the Twin Cities area since 1996, Slavin lived in Woodbury with his wife and three daughters, according to his online profile on Skyview Middle School's website.