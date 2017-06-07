Canadians can now enjoy Surly brews

- Canadians will soon be able to enjoy Minnesota's Surly beer on tap, the brewery announced on Wednesday.

Surly Furious, Surly Hell and Todd the Axe Man land in about 20 stores and restaurants this week throughout Manitoba.

"We are thrilled to be working with the MBLL to bring our craft beer to Manitoba," said Omar Ansari, founder and president of Surly Brewing. "As a Minnesota-based brewery, we are familiar with long winters, hockey and drinking good beer -- the cornerstones of northern culture. We look forward to growing the Surly Nation in Winnipeg and beyond."

The initial release will be draft-only with can distribution planned for fall 2017.