Utah boy pledges allegiance to flag when no one's looking

What do we expect children to do when no one is watching? One mother was surprised when she saw her son on security camera pledging allegiance to the American flag – all on his own.

Jami Warner, of Utah, caught her son, seven-year-old Wyatt, on a neighbor’s security footage pledging his allegiance to the American flag all on his own – outside of school, or a sporting event, where it’s common practice.

In a video posted to Instagram, Wyatt was seen riding a small motorbike up to his neighbor’s doorstep. Wyatt immediately stopped – and before even ringing the doorbell, he put his hand over his heart, and recited the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag flying on his friend’s house. Jami said she’s never seen him do anything like this.

“He doesn’t pledge allegiance, that I am aware of, other than at school … or at an event,” said Jami. “I can’t remember a time when he did this on his own.”

