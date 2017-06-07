1 dead after shooting in north Minneapolis

- Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on the city’s north side early Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the 3300 block of Newton Avenue North shortly before 6 p.m. on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a 37-year-old man on the front step of a house with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital, where he later died.

The shooting remains under investigation. No one is in custody at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to text their tip to 847411 or call the MPD Tip Line at 612-692-8477.