19-year-old drowns at popular beach area in Hudson, Wis.

- An 19-year-old St. Paul man drowned at a popular beach area in Hudson, Wis., Tuesday evening, with an 18-year-old friend from Maplewood, Minn. rescued and revived by people nearby, according to Hudson Police Chief Marty Jensen.

Officers responded to the scene around 5:00 p.m. after the two men attempted to swim from The Dike beach area to a nearby island and the older man began to struggle, pulling the 18-year-old underwater, according to Jensen.

Bystanders were able to retrieve and revive the younger man, but the 19-year old had disappeared.

The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office located the missing man a while later with a sonar equipped boat. Divers pulled him up and responders attempted CPR, but he was declared dead upon arrival at Hudson Hospital.

Authorities estimate he was in the water for over an hour.

Jensen visited the hospital after the incident and said the 18-year-old, however, was "going to be just fine, aside from the obvious trauma."

The incident is still under investigation.