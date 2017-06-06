Coach Zimmer back on the field after another eye surgery

- Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was still coaching while he was resting and healing his eye at his ranch in Kentucky, but now that he's back, the intensity is ramped up.

Players said Zimmer didn’t miss much because he was in constant communication during his time away.

“When he was out, he would text me the little things,” Xavier Rhodes said.

“We all know that he was watching when he wasn’t there,” Adam Thielen added.

Zimmer said that in his surgery, the doctor places a bubble in his eye to keep the retina in place.

The coach said he didn't like being away from the team for two weeks and admits he probably needed to take his torn retina a little more serious than he did. But, thankfully, he is recovering, and hopefully his surgery count will end at eight.