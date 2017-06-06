Group robbed, sexually assaulted near Raspberry Island in St. Paul

- St. Paul police are investigating an armed robbery and sexual assault that occurred near Raspberry Island early Tuesday morning.

Police arrested Vershone Hodges, 20; Devontre Vann, 19; Deandray Easley, 18 and a 16-year-old male in connection with the assault.

A group of young people were hanging out in the parking lot near the island around 2 a.m. when they were approached by four men. One of the men pulled out a gun and demanded the victims get on the ground and hand over their valuables.

After complying with his demands, two of the women in the group were forced into a nearby car and sexually assaulted by some of the men. The men then fled the area on foot.

One of the victims told police they recognized one of the suspects.

Three of the suspects were arrested a short time later for an unrelated robbery in West St. Paul. A fourth suspect was arrested around noon. Authorities believe all people involved are now in custody.

The incident remains under investigation.