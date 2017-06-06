One in custody after police chase from Minneapolis to Inver Grove Heights goes off-road

- One person is in custody after leading police on a car chase from Minneapolis to Inver Grove Heights Tuesday afternoon.

Minneapolis police say the call came in as a stolen vehicle, with the caller claiming that a woman had been thrown in the car before driving off.

The chase started in a residential neighborhood in Minneapolis before heating up on Interstate 94 headed east to St. Paul, where it exited onto Highway 52 southbound.

The driver avoided stop sticks and went off road several times to evade police.

The chase ended in a field next to Inverhills Church in Inver Grove Heights.

Minneapolis police confirmed the driver is in custody and a female passenger was also taken from the vehicle.

TRAFFIC ALERT - MnDOT cuts I-94 speed limit to 50 MPH from Hwy 55 to I-694