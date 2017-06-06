Wright Co. authorities searching for missing 18-year-old in Crow River

Authorities in Wright County are currently searching for an 18-year-old man suspected of drowning Monday night.

According to Wright County Sheriff Joe Hagerty, officers received a 911 call from an individual who was with the missing person, saying the two were swimming near the Keats Avenue Bridge on the north fork of the Crow River in Middleville Township when the 18-year-old went under water and didn’t return.

The search was suspended around 9:30 p.m. due to lack of daylight, but will resume Tuesday.