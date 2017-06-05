US Bank, Vikings surprise St. Paul kids with grant for new gym

- On Monday, Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs surprised kids in St. Paul with a $350,000 grant to make sure they can play every day.

US Bank and the Vikings gave St. Paul's Sanneh Foundation the grant in an effort to “make sure the kids stay safe and have a fun atmosphere with people at the Conway Community Center," according to a release.

“People are super excited about it,” said Tony Sanneh of the foundation. “We're kicking off a capital campaign, and we're so thrilled that US Bank and the Minnesota Vikings together are helping us launch this project."