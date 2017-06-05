COMING OUT: Minnesota track athletes overwhelmed by positive response

- Justin Rabon transferred to the University of Minnesota a few years ago so he could run on the track team with Brad Neumann.

Then last week, in a pair of posts on SBNation's satellite site Outsports, the pair of sprinters announced to the world they were dating.

With the small number of openly gay male athletes at the Division I level, or at any level for that matter, the announcement made waves across the globe, garnering (mostly positive) responses from places as far as Israel, South Africa and India, as well as support from friends and family a little closer to home.

Justin's career ended this season with a foot injury, but Brad just finished with his junior year and will compete in his final track season next year.

The pair hopes their experience will provide a positive example for others who are struggling with many of the same issues.