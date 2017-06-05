Driver in fatal Mpls hit-and-run may have been under the influence

- Charges are expected as soon as midday Tuesday against a man accused of being involved in a fatal hit-and-run. The woman who died in the collision is Krista Sandstrom, a performer with the Minnesota Chorale.

“She was a brilliant singer with a beautiful voice, and that voice has been silenced,” said Bob Peskin, Executive Director of the Minnesota Chorale. “To be able to bring a kind of spirit that brings people together, is really priceless and that's what we'll miss.”

According to Minneapolis Police, on Thursday, Sandstrom was heading east on 15th Street East near Park Avenue in Minneapolis when her Honda Fit was struck by a Chevy Trailblazer. Sandstrom was pronounced dead on the scene. The two men inside the SUV ran off, until police caught up with them.

A search warrant alleges the driver, Israel De Los Santos was combative, claimed he was a gang member and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

A YouTube post of a performance by Sandstrom and her husband said Sandstrom had been heading to a voice lesson, and later a chorale audition when he was struck.

The post also said the last text her husband received from Sandstrom was ‘love you too.’

Sandstrom also worked for six years at Hennepin County Medical Center as a director of organization development and learning. Sandstrom was set to perform with the chorale during its season finale later this month. The piece is Mahler's Symphony No. 2, subtitled “Resurrection.”

“The notion that we had been working with her on this, and now she won't with us, but her spirit will certainly be, is especially poignant I think,” Peskin said.

Sandstrom also leaves behind two children. Visitation and services are set for later this week in Roseville.

De Los Santos is being held in the Hennepin County Jail.

