Warmest start to June since 1963

- While we are only a few days into the month of June, it’s been a few days that we have rarely seen; a three day weekend stretch of 90 degree. Nothing like that has started the month of June in the Twin Cities in over 50 years.

While it seems very normal to see long stretches of 90 degree days in the summer, it’s not so “normal” this early into the season. July is far and away our typical warmest month where we average more than half our annual amount of 90 plus degree days.

As we’ve seen in recent years, June can be hit or miss. In fact, the start to June the last several years has been comprised of highs mostly in the 60s and low 70s a far cry different from what we just saw over the weekend.