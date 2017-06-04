Police arrest 16-year-old in Lyon's Pub shooting case

- Minneapolis police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with last month's shooting outside Lyon's Pub downtown.

According to police, the suspect was arrested on Friday and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center. He is expected in court on Monday.

Shortly before 8 a.m. on May 13, a 31-year-old bystander was left injured after the shooting outside of the pub where a group of young people were arguing with one another.