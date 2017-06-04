Feed My Starving Children hosts packing event for Somalia famine

- The Love Somalia MobilePack is the largest packing event in the history of Feed My Starving Children and potentially the largest Twin Cities volunteer event of the summer.

Thousands of volunteers gather St. Paul RiverCentre to pack 6 million meals from June 2-5 in an effort to fight famine in Somalia.

The event continues all day Sunday and Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 p.m.

