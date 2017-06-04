2 killed in ATV crash in Polk County, Minn.

- Two people have died after an ATV crash Saturday in Polk County, Minnesota.

The sheriff's office responded to the crash on Polk County Road 12 just south of Mentor, Minnesota, where a 34-year-old man and 34-year-old woman were thrown from the ATV after hitting an approach. According to a release, both were unconscious when first responders arrived.

Both people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Due to the ongoing investigation, names have not yet been released.

Assisting agencies included the Mentor Fire Department, County EMS, Minnesota State Patrol and Sanford Life Flight.