VIDEO: Diamondbacks legend Luis Gonzalez helps save woman from fiery crash
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. (KSAZ) - While the 2001 World Series was 16 years ago, Luis Gonzalez remains a hometown hero.
Instead of delivering the game-winning hit in 2001 for the Arizona Diamondbacks, he pulled a woman out of fiery car Friday afternoon.
Artie Cuffari, 47, was with Gonzalez and a friend when the accident happened, and he captured it all on his phone.
Game winning hit in World Series was nothing compared to seeing @Luisgonzo20 pull a stranger from her car right after she was hit head on. pic.twitter.com/2OhTzdGBqY— Artie (@artcuffari) June 3, 2017