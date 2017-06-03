Woman shot while waiting in line for pizza in downtown Minneapolis

- A 22-year-old woman is recovering from a gunshot wound after she was shot just before 3 a.m. Saturday while waiting in line at Pizza Luce downtown. The victim is expected to survive, according to Minneapolis Police.

Officers reported hearing multiple shots fired from the northwest corner of 4th Street and 1st Avenue North. The woman suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the torso and was transported to HCMC. She appears to be an unintended target.

Police also noted a vehicle that was in the area of Pizza Luce was struck by bullets, damaging two windows. The occupants in the vehicle we not injured.

A bullet also hit the wall of Pizza Luce, and an officer who was standing several feet away was hit by cement fragment, but was not injured.

It appears the shots may have come from a vehicle. There is currently no suspect information and no arrests have been made.

