Boat crashes into Stillwater Lift Bridge, injures 1

- The Stillwater Lift Bridge is now fully functional after a boat crashed into it Friday evening, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

At 9:05 p.m. a 37-foot long boat heading northbound hit the lift portion of the bridge while it was closing.

The operator, a Marine on the St. Croix resident, trying to get the boat underneath the lift, but the upper portion of the boat hit the bridge and was sheered off.

Emergency crews took a Stillwater woman with non-life threatening injuries to a hospital.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the incident.

The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office is investigating the boat crash.