3-year-old boy dies after being hit by vehicle in Minneapolis

- A 3-year-old boy has died after getting hit by a car in Minneapolis Friday evening, according to Minneapolis police.

The crash happened around 8:31 p.m. in the 2500 block of 17th Avenue South where a van had parked next to the curb facing northbound 17th Ave. S. to drop off the boy.

When the boy got out and started walking across the street, a Chrysler sedan heading north hit him.

Citizens attempted to revive him until medical responders arrived. The boy has been identified as Hamza Mohoumed Abdillahi of Minneapolis.

The boy was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died.

The crash is still under investigation, and the driver is cooperating with police.