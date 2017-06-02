17-year-old passenger dies in St. Paul shooting

- St. Paul Police are investigating the city's 11th homicide this year.

According to St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders, around 5 p.m., a passenger riding in a car was shot near the intersection of 3rd Street East and Van Dyke Street.

The passenger has been identified as 17-year-old Keyira Patrice-Monay Nunn of Saint Paul.

The driver stopped the car a short distance away from where the shooting occurred.

When responders arrived, they discovered the teen was shot in the chest. They tried to revive her, but she died at the scene.

Investigators are analyzing evidence and are canvassing the area for information as they continue searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call St. Paul police at (651)266-5650.