Mom and baby found safe in Mpls after AMBER Alert, mom says she wasn't in danger

Milo Smith (left) allegedly took Erica Crumb and her daughter, Kasina Smith aftert they left a doctor's appointment in Coon Rapids.

- A mother and her baby have been found safe in Minneapolis after the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued an AMBER Alert, but the mother is now saying she may not have been danger.

According to the press release, around 12:44 p.m. Milo Levell Smith, the father of the child, took 25-year-old Erica Liasha Crumb and her 13-month-old daughter Kasina Smith as they were leaving a doctor's appointment in Coon Rapids.

The mother spoke with Fox 9 off camera after leaving the Coon Rapids Police Department along with her baby. They are both safe right now.

She told Fox 9 she did get in the car with the suspect willingly and didn't even know about the AMBER Alert until family members called and told her about it.

The mother says Milo Smith, the suspect, did show up to the clinic and while she came to the appointment with relatives, she left with Smith.

She says the baby's grandmother saw them getting into the vehicle with Smith, became concerned and called police because there is a restraining order against Smith.

Minneapolis police later found the mother and baby in Cedar Lake Park in Minneapolis outside the vehicle.

Smith was later taken into custody.

Despite the concern of her family and police, the woman says she did not feel in any danger at any time.

Nevertheless, charges are pending against Smith.

"We are very grateful that the mother and child have been found safe," said Captain Urquhart. "It demonstrates the cooperative work law enforcement does every day to resolve these types of calls."