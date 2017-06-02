Roseville police searching for armed burglary suspect

- The Roseville Police Department is asking the public's help to identify an armed burglar.

According to police, on Friday, a suspect armed with a handgun stole items from a home on the 2400 block of Woodbridge Street.

The home's security system captured the man walking through the home taking items.

The suspect is described as a black man with a goatee and mustache, wearing a Nike brand t-shirt, dark colored pants, backpack and a reflective safety vest. He has a thin, muscular build and is likely in his mid-20s.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information is asked to call Minnesota Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

If you see the suspect, call 911 and do not approach him as he may be armed.