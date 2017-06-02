FBI investigating possible ticket fraud involving employee at U of M

U of M file photo

- The FBI is conducting an investigation into possible fraud at the University of Minnesota athletics department ticket office, university officials confirmed Friday.

An audit of the U’s athletics ticketing system revealed a “sophisticated” scheme where tickets that were reported as unused and not paid for were distributed and used, Athletics Director Mark Coyle said in a statement. The discrepancies in transaction records dated back to 2011.

The employee involved was fired immediately, the U said.

The university referred the matter to the FBI, who is investigating, Coyle confirmed in his statement.

The U says there was no impact on fans and no fans lost any money as a result of the scheme.