Traffic crash claims life of Minneapolis woman

- A Minneapolis traffic crash involving two cars claimed the life of a woman Thursday evening, according to a release.

The incident is now under investigation after two males driving the second vehicle fled the scene and were later located in the first precinct, officials said.

The crash took place at the intersection of 15th Street East and Park Avenue South around 6:00 p.m.

Both males were questioned and released, with one treated for minor injuries by paramedics at the scene.

The investigation is being led by the MPD's Traffic Investigation Unit.