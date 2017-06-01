Authorities search for three canoers late to return from Boundary Waters

- The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is searching for three people who are overdue to return from a canoeing trip near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, according to a release.

The group of two men and one woman were supposed to return home May 29, prompting a rescue squad to begin searching near the group's landing point near the Moose River Access on Echo Trail.

Land, air and water resources have all been deployed to look for the three missing people.