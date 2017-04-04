Former teacher urges public school staff to know their classroom safety rights News Former teacher urges public school staff to know their classroom safety rights Former educator Deb York has made it her life's work to help teachers. After serving decades as an elementary school teacher herself with Edina Public Schools, York knows all too well the complex difficulties they face in classrooms.

- Former educator Deb York has made it her life’s work to help teachers. After serving decades as an elementary school teacher herself with Edina Public Schools, York knows all too well the complex difficulties they face in classrooms.

“One of the reasons I’m doing this is to heal my soul because my teaching spirit was broken,” she told FOX 9.

York’s passion is driven by an experience that altered the course of her life while she taught at Countryside Elementary.

In November 2009 York was assaulted by a first grade student with behavioral issues.

“I had to have total knee replacement, and go into a nursing home, had to have a walker but I also developed emotional distress and was certified with PTSD,” York shared of the ordeal’s lasting impact on her life.

“This little guy threw two chairs that day. Two chairs! One he swung and the other he threw,” she recalled, “he injured me such that it ended my career. That was it.”

Following endless questions, York emailed parents about her injury and class safety concerns at the time.

“That’s all I ever wanted to do…was teach; [it] was my whole life, my whole passion, working with kids and they took that away,” York said.

A data practices investigation ensued that year, and no disciplinary action was taken.

In 2011 York was granted a $100,000 settlement from the district.

“That was my family, that was my school family. It was the school up the streets… my kids had been there!” she exclaimed.

But York’s resignation only marked her newfound purpose.

“I want teachers across the state to know that this law is available to protect them and their kids.”

York championed a Minnesota law that passed last April. The law requires teachers be notified when a child with a violent past is placed in their classroom, gives them the right to remove unruly students and to seek district support.

“You should know what your rights are if you get injured,” Laurie McNamara, an Edina Public Schools nurse.

“I don’t know if the district’s been informed or how the information is getting to the people that need it,” McNamara also told FOX 9.

McNamara is among staff members eager to learn how district leaders across the state will enforce the new law, a law that’s been in effect now since September.

“It’s about doing something, about what happens to us to make a difference for others so this stops,” York stated.

Fox 9 did reach out to the Edina Public Schools’ district office Tuesday. They did not immediately return our phone calls. The Minnesota Federation of Teachers declined our request for an interview.

York’s ultimate goal is to see the law she championed turn into a federal protection for teachers and school staff.

You can find a link to the law here.