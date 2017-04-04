Twin Cities bird rescue service building damaged in hit-and-run

- Local animal rescue service Midwest Avian Adoption and Rescue Services is seeking donations after a hit and run destroyed part of their building on Tuesday in St. Paul.

Around noon, an unidentified person missed a curve and drove directly into the building, causing significant damage. A main gas line was broken in half, and the entire building was flooded with gas.

Cages were also smashed and a wall was destroyed. The service houses 80 special needs parrots.

No birds were injured in the crash.

Midwest Avian Adoption Rescue Services set up a crowd-funding page here.