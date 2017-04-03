WATCH: Young basketball player without arms sinks three pointer at the buzzer News WATCH: Young basketball player without arms sinks three pointer at the buzzer In one of the most inspirational moments in youth basketball, an eighth grader sank a three-point shot at the buzzer in Boca Raton, Florida, but that's not the inspiring part. Jamarion Styles has no arms.

The 13-year-old made the three pointer as his team and the crowd erupted in a video caught on cell phone by Spencer Vogel that has since gone viral.

Styles, who made shot after shot at the basketball game at Eagles Landing Middle School, lost his arms to a bacterial infection when he was eight-months-old, but that hasn't stopped him from playing sports.

Styles says he loves basketball, but football is his main sport, and he loves to play the drums. "He’s inspirational too,” teammate Mark Steig told FOX affiliate WSVN. “He gives us hope, you know?”

"I think he plays just like everyone else," Steig said. “He goes through it. He has no excuses.”

Styles says he dreams of playing in the NFL.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW: