TCF Bank says 'processing delay' preventing access to direct deposit funds

- Customers at TCF Bank reported problems Monday morning when they tried to access direct deposits that were made into their accounts.

In an email to Fox 9, TCF Bank spokesperson Mark Goldman said the bank is experiencing a processing delay of some customer’s direct deposits. Some customers said they haven't been able to access paychecks and social payments, which are often deposited into accounts at the beginning of the month.

Goldman said the bank is working to resolve the issue and expects funds to be available shortly.

Less than 15 percent of TCF Bank customers were affected by the processing delays, Goldman said. To help affected customers, TCF will allow them to visit any of their branch locations and make a withdrawal, even if the funds are not currently available. The customers will not be charged any fees.

TCF Bank’s ATM network, online banking and retail branch locations are operating normally, Goldman said. Customers can check tcfbank.com for updates.