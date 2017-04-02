Weekend searchers hope to find missing New Hope man [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Adam Clark News Weekend searchers hope to find missing New Hope man More than a month after Adam Clark vanished, he continues to leave behind a mystery as searchers desperately try to find the 22-year-old New Hope resident.

- More than a month after Adam Clark vanished, he continues to leave behind a mystery as searchers desperately try to find the 22-year-old New Hope resident.

Adam was last seen on Feb. 28 near Minnehaha Falls; his car was found the near Ford Parkway Bridge over the Mississippi River. According to friends and family, Adam seemed fine on the day he vanished: he showed up at work and planned to go the gym--but he never made it there.

“He didn’t go straight to the gym, he went to Target buy a pair of running shorts. And instead of going to the health club to go for a run, he went to the Minnehaha Falls area. I don’t know why,” Suzanne Hagen, Adam’s mom, told Fox 9.

Adam has not used his bank account or credit card since he disappeared.

Adam has a mental illness, but his roommates told his mom that he took his medicine on the day he disappeared. “I just don’t understand what happened between buying running shorts and going to the gym,” Suzanne said.

On Saturday, volunteer searchers from the non-profit, United Legacy, searched by foot for Adam. “I think it’s always amazing all these people want to help find somebody they don’t even know,” Sarah Syverson, a United Legacy volunteer, told Fox 9.

On Sunday, the non-profit, Bruce’s Legacy, searched the river by boat, getting some help from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office later in the day.

“I go between grieving and hoping, it’s the worst,’ Suzanne said. “There’s a slight sliver of hope that he’s out there somewhere.”

Adam recently expressed interest in going to Colorado, but there’s no evidence he left the state.

The water search resumes Monday morning. Anyone with information should call the New Hope Police Department.