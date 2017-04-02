Minneapolis police arrest 2 in shooting, stabbing incident

- Minneapolis police arrested two people after a shooting around 1:30 a.m. on the 2600 block of Golden Valley Road.

When they arrived, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her head and one adult male suffering from a stab wound to his abdomen, according to a release.

The woman is currently in critical condition, and the man is being treated for a non-life threatening injury.

While officers were at the hospital, a third victim related to this incident arrived with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his ankle.

One suspect was arrested at the scene and a handgun was recovered.

As more officers arrived, they saw a motorcycle leaving the area and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The motorcyclist fled but eventually pulled over for officers in Robbinsdale. The suspect was arrested and a handgun was recovered. The 21-year-old man was booked into Hennepin County Jail.

Officers from the Fourth Precinct will be out in the neighborhood tomorrow talking with the community about the shooting. Anyone with questions or information is encouraged to speak with the officers.